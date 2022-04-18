Roundup: Lane closures / CEO pay / Natural gas prices

I-10 lighting: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced nightly closures on Interstate 10 to repair lighting, WAFB reports. Officials said there will be left lane closures in both directions of I-10 between Terrace Avenue and Perkins Road. The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. nightly until Friday, April 22, weather permitting.

Record: Median pay for top U.S. CEOs rose 31% last year to a record $20 million, a new study by research firm Equilar finds, as reported by Reuters. Chief executives receiving big pay increases included the leaders of tech giant Apple and semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom Inc,, according to the study released Monday by research firm Equilar.

Surging: U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest level in more than 13 years Monday as Russia’s war on Ukraine causes a global energy crunch, and as forecasts called for cooler spring temperatures, CNBC reports. Futures jumped 10% to trade as high as $8.05 per million British thermal units, the highest since September 2008.