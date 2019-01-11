Roundup: Lamar CFO to retire / BR food truck app / BREC public meetings

Outbound: Lamar Advertising Company announced that CFO and Treasurer Keith A. Istre is retiring from the company at the end of 2019, after more than 40 years of service. Istre, who became Chief Financial Officer in 1989, announced his intent to retire now in order to give Lamar time to find and train his successor the company says.

NOMAD: A new food truck app, first reported by 225, that helps people locate their favorite area food trucks is launching in Baton Rouge on Jan. 17. NOMAD, founded by LSU alumna Ellen Gugenberger and her husband Walter Gugenberger, uses location services from participating food trucks to show their real-time location within a five-minute window. From there, users can view nearby food truck profiles and their menus and order from the app. Read the full announcement. See NOMAD’s website.

Zoo: BREC announced the official launch of the master planning process for the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park with the two consultants hired last fall. BREC is hosting two identical open house meetings to hear from the community about the zoo and park. One meeting will be held Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Garden Club and a second event the same day runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waterfront Theater at Greenwood Community Park in Baker.