Roundup: Job fair for Georgia-Pacific workers / Livingston Parish Businesses of the Year / LA Wallet expands

Now hiring: Following Georgia-Pacific’s recent announcement that 650 workers based at the Port Hudson plant will be laid off in March, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she assembled a coalition of workforce partners to assist those individuals who will be seeking employment. On Saturday, Feb. 9, a job fair will be held at the Zachary High School Gymnasium. Broome says affected employees have been notified and more than 143 local companies have expressed interest in participating.

Best business: The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized 11 local businesses as “Businesses of the Year” Wednesday at their annual meeting. Winners were chosen for their leadership in the business community as well as their dedication and impact in Livingston Parish.

The 2018 Businesses of the Year were: Forte & Tablada, Labarre Associates, Integrity Insurance, BRQ Seafood & Barbeque, Sweet Rolls, The Kinchen Group, Jeremy Aydell Sport Clips, Airborne Extreme, Jefferson Financial FCU, and Child Advocacy Services. See the full list of awards and businesses.

Buying power: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that LA Wallet, Louisiana’s official digital driver’s license, can now be used for alcohol and tobacco transactions. The new Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco rule authorizes retailers and establishments to accept LA Wallet when verifying age and identity. LA Wallet is the only form of electronic identification recognized and accepted in the state. Under the ATC’s rule, establishments must properly train all employees prior to accepting the digital driver’s license and retailers retain the right to request a physical form of identification at the time of purchase. Read the full announcement.