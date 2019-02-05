Roundup: Jindal on charity / TAF’s new board / Blue Cross Angels

Bobby Jindal: Arguing charity begins at home and not through bigger government, former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal declares in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that progressives are frantically spending other people’s money on “moral vanity projects.” Jindal also says that progressives are quick to sacrifice the rights of evangelical Christians, libertarians, supporters of Israel, and others for the same goal. Read the full column.

New leadership: The Tiger Athletic Foundation has announced its 2018-2019 Board of Directors. Former TAF Treasurer Brian Cheramie, of Golden Meadow, will serve as chairman of the board. Also, TAF announced the election of 13 new board members: Kurt Ainsworth, Ben Bordelon, Pat Cuntz, John Andrew Griffin, Greg Hamer, Charles Harvey, Liz Mangham, Roy O. Martin, Charles Moniotte, Henson Moore, Daniel Palmer, Tyron Picard, and Valerie Schexnayder. Read the full announcement.



Looking to give: The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2019 Angel Award through Friday, April 12. Now in its 25th year, the Angel Award program recognizes Louisianians who perform extraordinary work for children in need. The Foundation will make a $25,000 grant to the Louisiana-based charity represented by each honoree. You can nominate online here.