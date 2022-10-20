Roundup: Investigation of banks / Retail sales / Heating costs 

Environmental alliance: Six major banks will be investigated by 19 state attorneys general, including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, for adhering to a United Nations’ organizational goal of eliminating carbon emissions by 2050. Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were served civil investigative demands seeking documents related to membership in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Markdowns: Retailers, desperate to coax inflation-fatigued consumers to spend, are expected to beef up promotions this holiday shopping season as they struggle to get rid of already marked-down excess inventory, CNBC reports. In some gift categories, merchandise could be marked down by more than 20% on retailers’ websites, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales. Read more.

Winter spike: The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter. The department projects that heating bills will jump 28% this winter for those who rely on natural gas, used by nearly half of U.S. households for heat. Heating oil is projected to be 27% higher and electricity 10% higher, the agency says. Read more.