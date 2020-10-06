Roundup: Hurricane Delta / LSU football / US hirings 

State of emergency: Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall in south Louisiana on Friday or Saturday. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ Emergency Operations Center will begin 24-hour operations Wednesday. Hurricane Delta, now a Category 4 storm, will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, with wind speeds greater than 130 mph. While it is currently projected to weaken a bit before landfall, it may be a Category 3 storm and significant impacts are expected. Wind, rain and surge will likely be substantial.

Saturday in Death Valley: The SEC is talking with LSU and the University of Missouri about storm impacts as south Louisiana braces for a potential hurricane Friday or Saturday, WBRZ-TV reports. LSU is scheduled to host Missouri on Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium. The university’s athletics department issued a statement Tuesday, saying it’s too early to determine how much of an impact the storm would have on the game. Read the full story.

Fewer job postings: U.S. employers advertised slightly fewer jobs in August as hiring ticked up modestly. The number of U.S. job postings on the last business day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.7 million in July, the Labor Department said this morning. Those postings are off more than a half-million compared with last year at this time, when employers advertised 7.17 million job openings. Hiring in August edged up to 5.92 million, slightly above the 5.90 million job applicants hired the previous month. Read the full story.