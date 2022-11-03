Roundup: Holiday sales / Oil prices / Lyft layoffs

Slower pace: U.S. holiday sales are expected to rise at a slower pace this year, a trade group said Thursday, as reported by Reuters. The National Retail Federation forecast holiday sales, including e-commerce and non-store sales, to rise between 6% and 8% to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion during November and December. That compares to a 13.5% jump reported last year.

Falling: Oil prices fell Thursday as an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand, Reuters reports. Brent futures fell 0.86% to $95.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.29% to $88.84.

Reducing costs: Lyft Inc. says it is cutting 13% of staff, or nearly 700 jobs, the latest technology company to say it needed to reduce costs ahead of uncertain economic conditions, reports The Wall Street Journal. The ride-hailing company has more than 5,000 employees, which don’t include its drivers.