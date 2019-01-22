Roundup: Historic beignet shop closes / Federal E-verify team back / US homes sales drop

Sugar dust: Morning Call, the New Orleans City Park cafe that has been in business since 1870, closed its City Park location this week following a lease dispute. Cafe du Monde, the more famous French Quarter cafe, plans to take over and renovate the Morning Call location. Read the full story.

Back at it: Nearly 300 furloughed Department of Homeland Security employees are being called back to work amid the partial government shutdown. These federal workers, all from the E-Verify division of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, are back starting this morning, CNN reports. However, the E-Verify employees won’t be going back to their pre-shutdown jobs for now. Instead they will be required to take on other responsibilities within Citizenship and Immigration Services. Read the full story.

Home sales: U.S. home sales cratered in December, causing price growth to slip to the lowest level in more than six years as the housing sector ended 2018 on a decidedly weak note. The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes plunged 6.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million last month, the worst pace in almost three years. For all of 2018, sales of existing homes fell 3.1% from a year ago to 5.34 million units, the weakest total since 2015. Read the full story.