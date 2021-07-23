Roundup: Hall of Distinction / Economy cools / Heat advisory

Honored: The LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business will induct Scott Agosta and Suzanne Mestayer into its Hall of Distinction. The college will also recognize its first-ever Outstanding Young Alumni Award recipient, Nick Speyrer. Agosta is founder of Fort Worth-based oil and gas company MorningStar Partners, while Mestayer is the managing principal of ThirtyNorth Investments LLC. Speyrer founded Baton Rouge-based consulting firm Emergent Method and was earlier this year named Business Report’s Young Businessperson of the Year. Read the announcement here.

Cooling: Amid supply constraints, U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July, Reuters reports, suggesting a cooling in economic activity after what was thought to have been a robust second quarter. IHS Markit reported this morning that its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a four-month low of 59.7 from 63.7 in June. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the private sector.

Scorcher: A heat advisory is in effect today from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m., WAFB reports. Heat index values will actually be teetering on the edge of local heat advisory criteria, but after a cooler-than-normal summer so far due to the rain, the National Weather Service decided to issue the advisory as today is expected to be one of the hottest days of the summer so far.