Roundup: Gov. Edwards’ farewell / US debt / Fed minutes 

Last stop: Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in his hometown of Amite. He is expected to discuss his years of service to the state and his hopes for Louisiana moving forward. Get more information about the event from WAFB-TV.

Balance sheet: The federal government’s gross national debt has surpassed $34 trillion, according to a recent report from the U.S. Treasury Department. The total is a record high and foreshadows political challenges in the coming years. Read the full story.

What’s next: Precisely when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates stands as the big unknown for markets and economists as 2024 kicks off, and fresh details about its pivot in that direction may emerge from Wednesday’s readout of the last policy meeting of 2023. Read more about it from Reuters.