Roundup: Gardere enhancements / Turner Industries / TSA shortages

Lane crossings: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will host a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at BREC Hartely/Vey Park for the Gardere Lane Pedestrian Improvement project. The idea behind the $663,900 project is to provide a safer road crossing on Gardere Lane. The project will also include a pipe ditch on the south side of the road and is expected to be finished in June.

Promotions: Lester Barback has been promoted at Turner Industries and is now in charge of special projects, says the company. Replacing him as executive vice president for construction will be Joel Rushing and John Golashesky. The changes are part of several internal shifts at the industrial vendor. Daily Report last week reported the naming of Thomas Turner as CEO and Steven Toups as president. Billy Guitreau, a 45-year-veteran of Turner Industries, will remain as COO.

Airport woes: Travel troubles continue to mount from the lingering government shutdown, with the TSA reporting a spike in worker call outs Monday. Travelers in Atlanta, Houston, and many other large airports were greeted with security line waits of more than an hour, USA Today reports. The rate of no shows by TSA employees on Monday was more than double the rate of a year ago, TSA spokesman Michael Bilello said on Twitter. Read the full story.