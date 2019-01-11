Roundup: Foundation shifts / Bud Light nutrition / Price index slips

At the helm: David Beach has taken over as president and CEO of the Baton Rouge-based Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, the nonprofit announced this morning. Former President Daniel Bevan, who retired at the end of last year, will remain a trustee of the foundation, which funds efforts in human services, health care, education and prison re-entry in the Baton Rouge area. Beach was previously a regional trust manager at Hancock Whitney.

Buzzkill: Starting next month, packages of Bud Light will have prominent labels showing the beer’s calories and ingredients as well as the amount of fat, carbohydrates and protein in a serving. Bud Light is likely the first of many to make the move. The labels aren’t legally required, but major beer makers agreed in 2016 to voluntarily disclose nutrition facts on their products by 2020. Read the full story.

By the numbers: Consumer prices slipped 0.1% last month, pulled down by sharply lower gas prices and cheaper airfares, used cars, and mobile phone plans. The consumer price index rose just 1.9% in December from a year earlier, the Labor Department announced this morning, the first time it has fallen below 2% since August 2017. Read the full story.