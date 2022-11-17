Roundup: First freeze / Best US airport / Folgers lawsuit

Protect your pets: The Baton Rouge area is expected to see its first widespread freeze of the fall/winter season overnight. Temperatures will dip to 30 degrees for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning, with areas to the north and east dropping into the upper 20s, WAFB reports.

Best of the busiest: San Francisco International Airport was rated the top airport in The Wall Street Journal’s (subscription) first ranking of the nation’s busiest airports since 2019. Atlanta and Minneapolis filled out the top three. The worst performers in the large and midsize classes, respectively, were Newark and LaGuardia Airport.

Tax dispute: A judge will hear arguments today in a property tax lawsuit between Folgers Coffee Co. and Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams. Folgers is suing Williams following a tax exemption fiasco that left the company owing millions in past due property taxes for its facility, Louisiana Illuminator reports. The company is asking an Orleans Parish Civil District Court to throw out the tax bill, which comes to about $5.1 million in current and back taxes.