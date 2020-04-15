Roundup: Federal flood funds / Forgotten fruits / McDonald’s dispute 

Reimbursement: Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., announced Tuesday that the Baton Rouge area will receive $13.7 million in federal funding to reimburse the cost of equipment and repair work due to the August 2016 flood. Kennedy says funding for projects includes: $7.5 million for repairs to the First Baptist Church in Denham Springs; $4.9 million for equipment, items, and repairs made to the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel; and $1.3 million for repairs to Galvez Middle School in Ascension Parish.

Apple arrival: A team of retirees that scours the remote ravines and windswept plains of the Pacific Northwest for long-forgotten pioneer orchards has rediscovered 10 apple varieties that were believed to be extinct—the largest number ever unearthed in a single season by the nonprofit Lost Apple Project. North America once had 17,000 named varieties of domesticated apples, but only about 4,500 are known to exist today. Read the full story.

Franchisee fight: The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a longstanding feud between McDonald’s and its U.S. franchisees. McDonald’s has asked the more than 1,600 owners of its restaurants in the U.S. to do more to protect workers, The Wall Street Journal reports. Franchisees, in turn, say they want more financial relief from the company to help keep them afloat. Same-store sales at the chain’s U.S. restaurants fell by 13% last month as dine-in service stopped across most of the country. Read the full story.