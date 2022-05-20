Roundup: ExxonMobil / New Coke bottles / LSU graduation 

Deal announced: ExxonMobil announced Thursday it has signed a deal to sell north Texas natural gas properties to producer BKV Corp for $750 million, as part of a wider move to shed unwanted assets, according to Reuters. Denver-based BKV is majority owned by Thai energy firm Banpu PCL.

Attached caps: Knowing its soda caps often end up as litter, the British arm of The Coca-Cola Co. has started rolling out new versions of its plastic bottles, according to CNN. The new bottles feature an attached cap, a design that is supposed to make it easier to recycle the whole package at once—and keep caps out of the trash.

Plenty of pomp: More than 4,500 students are expected to graduate during LSU commencement ceremonies today and Saturday, WAFB reports. Graduates will be receiving a newly designed diploma inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899.