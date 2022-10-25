Roundup: Early voting / Home prices / Reading scores

Polls open: Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins today and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish registrar of voters office and other designated locations. Information about where to vote and what races are on the ballot can be found at the Louisiana secretary of state’s website. Read more about the elections from Louisiana Illuminator.

Cooling: Home prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but gains are shrinking at the fastest pace on record, according to one key metric, as the housing market struggles under sharply higher interest rates. Prices in August were 13% higher nationally compared with August 2021, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. That is down from a 15.6% annual gain in the previous month. CNBC has the full story.

Improvement: Louisiana fourth-graders saw their greatest improvement in reading scores since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. They scored an average of 212 of a possible 500 on the reading assessment, two points higher than in 2019. Only Alabama and Hawaii also saw their scores increase, Louisiana was still below the national average of 216. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.