Roundup: Duck Derby tickets / Broome supports ExxonMobil / King cake babies

Read set, quack: Tickets are now on sale for the Knock Knock Children’s Museum Duck Debry fundraiser. The event helps the museum provide sustained programming, outreach and education initiatives. Community members and corporations can buy entries in the race by adopting individual ducks for $5 each or forming teams in the Corporate Challenge. Ducks are available for adoption beginning today at participating retailers, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum website and at the museum’s visitor services on Dalrymple Drive. The first three ducks to cross the finish line will win family-friendly prize packs.

Response: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she will host a press conference Monday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. to reinforce her administration’s support for ExxonMobil’s future investment opportunity in East Baton Rouge Parish. The City Hall Plaza event will include elected officials, business leaders, and community members.

Clothed baby: Two weeks ago, there was an uproar after the Facebook banned ads from King Cake Snob because the company featured photos of the naked plastic babies found in pretty much every king cake. Facebook, The Daily Advertiser reports, eventually reversed its decision. As a thank you, and to share the Mardi Gras spirit, King Cake Snob and Innovative Advertising have sent a king cake to founder Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team … with a clothed baby. Read the full story.