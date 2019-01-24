Roundup: Curbside Burgers heading to bash / Louisiana shipping record / Pelican Institute proposal

Best bites: Curbside Burgers has been invited to compete in the Food Network/Cooking Channel’s “Burger Bash” at the South Beach Food and Wine Festival in Miami, owner Nick Hufft announced. The Curbside Burger team will travel to Florida Feb. 22 to compete against 37 other burgers for top honors. The Burger Bash event will be hosted by actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.



Big year: The Port of New Orleans announced that it moved a record-number of containers in 2018, totaling 591,253 twenty-foot equivalent units, up 12.3% compared to one year ago. The record marks the fifth consecutive year that Port NOLA surpassed the half million mark at its Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal, which is operated by New Orleans Terminal and Ports America.

Education reform: The Pelican Institute today released a comprehensive package of solutions aimed at improving Louisiana’s education system. The proposal from the New Orleans-based, right-leaning think tank aims to expand on school choice options in rural and suburban areas of the state, reform tenure policies to keep teachers engaged and boost technical education opportunities. Read the full proposal.