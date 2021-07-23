Roundup: Lottery winners / Car chip shortage / Long-duration batteries

Winning shots: Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the second winners of the Shot At A Million COVID-19 campaign. Edwina Jones, 65, of Marrero won the second $100,000 cash prize as part of the campaign to increase vaccinations across the state. Andrew Homan, 14, of Slidell, won the second $100,000 scholarship prize.

Some hope: The semiconductor shortage could last well into 2022 and hit smartphone production next, foreshadowing deficient supply for a range of appliances and industrial equipment, industry executives and an economist say, according to Reuters. However, the automotive sector, which has suffered the most, could see things start to improve relatively soon, with China taking up some production demand that Taiwan could not meet, ING Greater China chief economist Iris Pang told Reuters Global Markets Forum this week.

Startup: A 4-year-old startup says it has built an inexpensive battery that can discharge power for days using one of the most common elements on Earth: iron. Though Form Energy Inc. says the batteries are too heavy for electric cars, they can cheaply store large amounts of electricity to power grids when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company hopes to have the iron-air batteries ready for affordable, long-duration power storage by 2025.