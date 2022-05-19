Roundup: COVID 19 / Ford recall / I-10 widening

ICYMI: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has agreed to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the list of vaccines students are required to get to enroll in school in the state, officials said Wednesday. The state health department said in a news release that it will continue to strongly recommend the vaccine, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, but acknowledged that the vaccine had not yet received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for those under age 16. Read more here.

SUVs: Ford Motor Company said today it was recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires, and has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a fix is completed, Reuters reports. The recall, which covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles, was prompted as an engine compartment fire could occur while the car is parked or being driven, even with the ignition off, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said.

Open house: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is hosting an open house tonight to gather public input on the Interstate 10 widening project, WAFB reports. The open house will focus on the right of way along Perkins Road between City Park Lake and the Kansas City Southern Railroad just east of the Perkins interchange.The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southdowns Elementary School, 2050 Hood Ave.