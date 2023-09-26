Roundup: Constitutional amendments / Amazon lawsuit / US home sales 

Explainer: The Louisiana Constitution should have been written in pencil rather than ink. Since it was ratified in 1974, voters have approved 209 amendments. That’s compared to 27 amendments (including the original 10 in the Bill of Rights) in the U.S. Constitution over more than 200 years. Louisiana voters will have to decide whether to approve or reject four more changes to their state constitution in the Oct. 14 election. Read a rundown of those four amendments from USA Today Network.

Monopoly: The Federal Trade Commission and more than a dozen states have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. They allege the e-commerce behemoth uses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices on and off Amazon, overcharge sellers and stifle competition. The complaint is the result of a yearslong investigation into Amazon’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against the company in its nearly 30-year history. Read more.

New builds: Sales of newly built homes fell 8.7% in August from July to a seasonally adjusted annualized pace of 675,000 units, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That is the slowest pace since March. However, sales were still 5.8% higher than August 2022. The census count is based on signed contracts during the month, and mortgage rates took a sharp jump higher. Read the full story from CNBC.