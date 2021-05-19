Roundup: Colonial Pipeline hack / Amazon eyeing MGM / COVID-19 cases

Ransom paid: Colonial Pipeline paid $4.4 million to the gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems earlier this month, according to The Wall Street Journal. Colonial Pipeline’s CEO, Joseph Blount, says he authorized the payment after the May 7 ransomware attack despite FBI advice not to pay hackers’ ransoms, because the company didn’t know the extent of the damage and wasn’t sure how long it would take to bring the pipeline’s systems back. Read the full story.

Consolidation: Amazon is reportedly in talks to acquire MGM Holdings, the legendary Hollywood studio, according to tech magazine The Information. The deal could cost between $7 billion and $10 billion and would be Amazon’s biggest move into entertainment yet. The company’s interest in MGM comes as traditional Hollywood is undergoing a new round of consolidation, with Discovery’s deal to acquire WarnerMedia from AT&T, and as entertainment companies try to get more scale to compete with Netflix and Disney. Read the full story.

Dropping: Average COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are the lowest they’ve been in nearly a year, CNN reports. In the past week, the U.S. has averaged around 31,200 new virus cases, less than half what the average was just a month ago, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The country also averaged 614 COVID-19 deaths daily over the last week—less than one-third of the 1,988-per-day average three months ago. Read more here.