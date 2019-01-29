Roundup: College transfer / Watts Didier Architects rebrands / ExxonMobil picks Beaumont

Transfer students: Transfer students make up more than one-third of college students across the country, The Daily Advertiser reports. Looking at one five-year window, about 35% of college students transferred to a new school at least once from 2004 to 2009, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, meaning that more and more Louisiana colleges are trying to recruit transfer students. Read the full story.



Change up: Watts Didier Architects has changed its name to Didier Architecture: Derryl Didier, Architect & Associates and moved to a new office, the 70-year old firm announced. Didier has moved from its former location on Exchange Place, off of Wooddale Boulevard, to an office on Old Jefferson Highway. The company says the rebrand is to better align with changes to the firm over the years.

Texas plant: ExxonMobil announced today that it has reached a final investment decision and started construction on a new unit at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery that will increase crude refining capacity by more than 65%, or 250,000 barrels per day. The company says the project is part of its plans to build and expand manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Gulf region as part of its Growing the Gulf initiative.