Roundup: Coastal settlement /  Rail strike possibility / Electric school buses 

Moving forward: A stalled $100 million settlement between a dozen parishes and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over alleged damage to Louisiana’s coast is moving ahead after state officials agreed to the deal on behalf of several parishes that refused. A Freeport-McMoRan spokesman confirmed to NOLA.com this week the agreement was signed by all parties, though it still requires the Legislature to approve a credit scheme it has twice rejected to execute the deal. Read more from The Center Square.

Union deal: A second railroad union rejected its deal with the major U.S. freight railroads on Wednesday, reflecting workers’ increasing frustration with the lack of paid sick time and adding to concerns about the possibility of a strike next month that could cripple the economy. USA Today has the full story.

Switch from diesel: More than $7.5 million in federal funding is headed to East Baton Rouge Parish to switch from diesel-powered school buses to electric. The money is part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help school districts to purchase 111 “clean” school buses, producing zero emissions. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.