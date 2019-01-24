Roundup: Chimp Haven donation / Shampoo at your door / US jobless claims

Ape offerings: An anonymous $2 million donation to the Chimp Haven sanctuary in northwest Louisiana will allow 200 more chimpanzees to retire at the facility, The Shreveport Times reports. The gift was made at the end of the year by an anonymous donor as an expression of support for Chimp Haven’s “Welcome Them Home” campaign, an effort to expand veterinary care to accommodate chimps’ transitions from research facilities. Read the full story.

Milkman: A new shopping platform aims to change the way we buy many brand-name products. Loop, as the platform is called, would do away with disposable containers for things like shampoo and laundry detergent from popular manufacturers. Instead, those goods will be delivered in reusable containers that will be picked up at your door, washed and refilled. Read the full story.



Still growing: Filings for U.S. unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since 1969, signaling the labor market remains tight despite the partial federal-government shutdown, Bloomberg reports. Jobless claims declined 13,000 to 199,000 in the week ended Jan. 19, bucking economist forecasts for an increase, Labor Department figures showed Thursday. The four-week average, a less-volatile measure, decreased to 215,000, the lowest since early November. Read the full story.