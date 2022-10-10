Roundup: Celtic Studios / Rail strike / Social Security increase  

New role: Aaron Bayham, who left his position as Celtic Studios executive director last week, is the new director of facility operations at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Bayham says by text. Bayham was the studio’s longest-tenured employee and has held various roles during his 14 years there, including stage manager, operations manager and operations director, the company says. Celtic has not announced plans for the position.

Still a possibility: The third-largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads today—renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Before that happens, though, both sides will return to the bargaining table. Four other railroad unions have approved their agreements with the freight railroads that include BNSF, Union Pacific, Kansas City Southern, CSX and Norfolk Southern, but all 12 unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. Read more.

COLA: Retirees who are confronting higher prices due to record high inflation may get some welcome news this week when the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment for 2023. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group, estimated last month that the COLA could be 8.7% next year. That would make it the highest increase in decades. CNBC has the full story.