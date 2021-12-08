Roundup: Catholic schools / Vaccine mandate / Gasoline prices / Chris Tyson resigns

Leadership change: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced today that the superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese is stepping down from her post next summer. According to WBRZ-TV, Melanie B. Palmisano, who has been superintendent for 13 years, will leave her position on June 30, 2022. A search committee will be formed in the coming weeks as the diocese seeks a new leader for the Catholic Schools Office. Read the full story.

Still in limbo: Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies on hold. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia stayed a vaccine mandate for employers of companies that contract with the federal government. That follows similar nationwide suspensions of Biden administration mandates for employees of larger private companies and certain health care workers. Read more.

Predicted drop: Americans across the country may see lower gas prices at the pump in 2022. On Tuesday, the U.S. The Energy and Information Administration projected that retail gasoline prices would average $3.13 per gallon in December before falling to $3.01 per gallon in January. The EIA expects prices to continue to drop, forecasting the annual, national average to be $2.88 per gallon in 2022. Read the full story from USA Today.

Build Baton Rouge: The Build Baton Rouge Board of Commissioners today announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Tyson. For the past four years, Tyson has served as CEO on academic leave from his professorship at the LSU Law Center, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. Tyson will rejoin the faculty full-time effective January 2022.