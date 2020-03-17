Roundup: Business webinar / Disaster relief / Limited dentistry 

Remote work: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will host a webinar Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss remote work best practices for business. Hector Gonzalez, chief strategy officer at MESH, will host the event. The webinar has a 250-participant cap, sp be sure to join the meeting 10 minutes in advance to secure your spot. A link to the webinar will be emailed to all registered attendees and added to this page the morning of the meeting. Register online here.

Business loans: Gov. John Bel Edwards today requested the Small Business Administration provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Orleans and Jefferson parishes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While this request is specific to the two parishes with the highest number of cases in Louisiana at this time, Edwards will request SBA assistance for all 64 parishes. Louisiana must first show documented economic impact in a parish, which is happening right now.

Teeth cleaning postponed: Dental offices in Louisiana will perform only essential procedures starting tomorrow until at least April 16, the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry announced. If a procedure can be delayed for 30 days without, in the clinical judgment of the dentist, running an undue risk of harm to the patient, it is considered nonessential, the board says. See the official memo here.

Write to us: Daily Report is working hard to get information to Baton Rouge area businesses as the state and city work to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but we want to hear from you about what you are experiencing during this time. How has your company responded to COVID-19? What challenges is your business facing? What do you want more information about as you navigate this situation? Email us at editor@businessreport.com.