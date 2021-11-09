Roundup: Business and Boots event / School contracts scrutiny / Louisiana Key Academy

LABI: Tickets for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s Business and Boots block party Thursday are still available. The event, which follows the 2021 Free Enterprise Awards, will feature live music from Parish County Line and starts at 8 p.m. Get more information here.

Under the microscope: Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s decision to award $342,000 in no-bid contracts to a former top Baton Rouge schools official who started a consulting firm only weeks before striking the deals is drawing scrutiny. One of the contracts did not follow customary procedures, and the head of the state education board says she was in the dark about an agreement that required her review. Read more.

STOP Award: The Louisiana Key Academy was named by the Center for Education Reform and its media partner, Forbes, as one of 20 semifinalists for the $1 million STOP Award to recognize education providers who powered through the pandemic and delivered for underserved students. The award aims to highlight education providers that offer education that is sustainable, transformational, outstanding and permissionless. The winner will be announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January.