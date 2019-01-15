Roundup: Brew Agency wins / Hot dog company eyes BR / LSU online programs score

Rising star: Brew Agency, a Baton Rouge-based branding and advertising firm, has been awarded the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South 2018’s Rising Star Award for its innovation in business and proven trajectory of growth. Women’s Business Enterprise Council South is a regional partner of a national council that is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S.

Hot diggity: Wienerschnitzel, the California-based hot dog chain, announced it has included Baton Rouge on a list of top growth markets for 2019. The company currently operates a single restaurant near LSU as its only Louisiana location but plans to launch an aggressive franchising incentive program this year. The campaign will reward the first 20 in the Baton Rouge area with significantly reduced franchise fees, cutting them to just $5,000, 84% off the normal fee of $32,000, for the first three years.

Getting digital: The LSU Online MS in construction management is ranked as a top-10 program among public colleges in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Online Programs. The program is ranked 12th overall in the newly released rankings. In addition, the LSU Online Flores MBA Program is ranked 51st among public colleges and universities and 66th overall, maintaining a top 20% ranking among online MBA programs. Read the full announcement.