Roundup: BRCC initiative / New apartments / US housing starts

Health professionals: Baton Rouge Community College’s Workforce Solutions Division is launching an initiative to provide Louisiana’s expanding medical corridor with quality allied health professionals. Medical executives from six local health care providers are taking part in the initiative. Through this initiative, BRCC will collaborate with local health care companies and medical executives to discuss how to meet the demands of the growing health care workforce and build robust training programs, says BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith. For more information, call (225) 216-8404.

Ribbon-cutting: The Palms at Sunset Lake, a $24 million, 144-unit apartment complex in Zachary will have a ribbon-cutting and open house on Thursday, May 20. The apartment community, 4150 McHugh Road, was developed by CST Multifamily Real Estate Services LLC and sits on 23 acres. The public is invited to attend the 11:30 a.m. open house and tour the clubhouse, apartments and amenities. For more information go here.

April drop: U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in April, likely pulled down by soaring prices for lumber and other materials. Housing starts tumbled 9.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.569 million units last month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday and reported by Reuters. Data for March was revised lower to a rate of 1.733 million units, still the highest level since June 2006, from the previously reported 1.739 million units. Read the full story here.