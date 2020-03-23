Roundup: BRAF grants / Police enforcement / Supply drive 

Helping hand: The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has started issuing grants from its Emergency Relief Fund established for the pandemic. A $15,000 grant was issued to buy utensils and to-go boxes for distributing 10,000 meals per day for three weeks to children who attend public schools. Donations to the fund have surpassed $165,000 since it was opened 10 days ago, BRAF says.

No large gatherings: Baton Rouge police are setting up a task force to address complaints of people gathering in large groups once a statewide order to stay at home begins Monday evening, WAFB-TV reports. In a social media post Monday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says he expects most situations to be solved with a conversation between those gathering and the officers who respond to the complaint. Read the full story.

Masks, gloves needed: The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding a supply drive for unused personal protective equipment for area hospitals and nursing homes, WAFB-TV reports. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations of unused goggles, face shields, hospital masks, medical gloves, and hand sanitizer to APSO Training Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Gonzales.