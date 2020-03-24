Roundup: BRAC webinar / US home sales / Late fees waived 

Tune in: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is holding a free webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with tips for restaurants transitioning to takeout. The webinar will feature Stephen Hightower and Katy Touchstone of City Group Hospitality and Mestizo owner Jim Uridales. You can register for the webinar online here.

Real estate: U.S. new home sales fell 4.4% in February with bigger declines expected in coming months as the coronavirus puts a major crimp on home sales. The Commerce Department said this morning that February sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 765,000 homes, down from a rate of 800,000 in January. Read the full report.

Getting a break: Many utilities, telecommunications companies and automakers are easing shutoffs and waiving late fees to accommodate consumers who might be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Companies like Comcast, PG&E, AT&T, Hyundai and Duke Energy are among the businesses giving people a break, in one way or another, USA Today reports. Some companies are offering free services as COVID-19 disrupts life for students, workers, families, businesses and communities. Read the full story.