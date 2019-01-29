Roundup: Baton Rouge gas prices drop / US homes prices slow / Uber’s campaign

At the pump: Average gas prices are declining in the Baton Rouge area after a one week increase, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Baton Rouge have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.91 per gallon on Sunday, Jan. 27. On the same day in 2018 local drivers paid $2.31 per gallon on average.

Slow down: U.S. home prices rose at a slower pace in November, as sales have tumbled and affordability has deteriorated for many would-be buyers. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index grew 4.7% from a year earlier, dropping off from a 5% annual increase in October, according to a report released today. Read the full story.

Uber: Uber Technologies Inc., is devising a new money-maker ahead of its anticipated public offering: ferrying passengers to and from mass-transit systems, The Wall Street Journal reports. The move comes as Uber seeks to evolve from being primarily a taxi-like service to a wider transportation platform. The approach could generate significant revenue for Uber, if the company can convince customers to take more Uber trips to and from bus stops or train stations. Read the full story.