Roundup: Ascension power outages / Economic growth / Wall Street 

In the dark, again: A widespread outage in parts of Ascension Parish knocked out power for several thousand residents Wednesday. The outage was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. throughout much of the Prairieville area. Entergy’s outage map reported roughly 4,600 customers were affected. It is still unclear what caused the outage. An almost identical power outage was reported in the same area just two weeks ago. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Downgraded: The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate from October through December, a solid showing despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, the government said in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter. Read more.

Ticking upward: Stocks are trading higher, firming a bit following their longest losing streak in two months. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher this morning after falling for four straight days. Tech stocks were helping to lead the way after Nvidia reported stronger results for the latest quarter than expected, thanks to recovering strength in video gaming and demand for artificial intelligence products. Read more.