Roundup: Arts Council / McDonald’s / Bear market

$75K award: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will receive a $75,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its River City Jazz Masters Concert Series. The series was selected for the award during the second round of funding for fiscal year 2022.

Russian rebrand: McDonald’s franchisees in Russia will have the option of working under a new brand that will launch imminently, the TASS news agency quoted Oleg Paroev, McDonald’s Russia’s general director, as saying on Friday, Reuters reports. The fast-food company is selling its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees, who will rebrand them under a new name.

Still falling: Stocks dropped further on Friday, pushing the S&P 500 into bear market territory as investors feared the effects of higher inflation, rising interest rates and the risk of a recession, The New York Times reports. The S&P 500 was down about 1.6 percent in intraday trading, pushing the benchmark index below the threshold that defines it as entering bear market territory.