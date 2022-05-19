Rollout of broadband access grants slowed by internet provider protests

The Louisiana Legislature set aside $177 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars for the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program, meant to close the “digital divide” and provide high-speed internet to unserved areas.

Twenty-three companies applied for the first round of grants worth $90 million. The winners were to be announced in March, according to a January press release. But that process has been delayed by protests from legacy internet providers who argue that the areas in which applicants are seeking to serve are already served, a state official says.

“Companies are protesting each other,” says Veneeth Iyengar, who directs ConnectLA, the state broadband office. “We knew this was going to happen.”

Many broadband advocates say the federal government’s maps showing internet service needs across the country are inaccurate and out of date. Iyengar says state Senate Bill 455 by Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, which passed the upper chamber without objection and is pending in the House, would allow his office access to internet service provider data showing what’s being provided and at what speed.

House Bill 1080 by Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, which passed the House 95-1, has similar goals. Both would allow for creation of the first-ever state-level map.

“That will largely eliminate protests going forward,” Iyengar says.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Louisiana has signed on to the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion from the federal infrastructure bill to provide affordable high-speed internet “for everyone in America” by the end of the decade. Analysts expect Louisiana to get about $1 billion, Iyengar says.