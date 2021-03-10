River Center Theater renovation cost increases to $16.26M

While work crews continue the renovation of the 45-year-old River Center Theater downtown, the cost of the project has continued to inch up from its original $15.8 million price tag, approved more than two years ago.

At its meeting this afternoon, the Metro Council will be asked to sign off on two change orders to the contract that, together, will increase the cost of the project by an additional $334,773 to a total of $16.26 million.

The council has already approved two smaller change orders totaling $136,221.

Change orders, though included on publicly advertised Metro Council agendas, frequently go unnoticed by taxpayers, who foot the bill of public construction projects.

In the case of the River Center Theater, however, Bubba Cashio, city-parish director of building and grounds, says the changes have been relatively small, increasing the total cost of the renovation by just 3%.

“Three percent is not a lot on a project like this,” Cashio says. “Usually, five-to-ten percent is typical when you’re working on a building this old. There hasn’t been any work done since the theater was built, so we are having to upgrade a lot of things and we are finding some unforeseen things behind the walls.”

Not all of the cost increases are due to unforeseen challenges with the aging structure, however. The largest of the change orders on the council agenda today, totaling nearly $180,000, is for lighting controls that were inadvertently omitted from the bid specs.

Though the omission was the responsibility of the designer, the city-parish has to eat the cost because of the way the contract was written, Cashio says.

The smaller change order on the agenda today, for nearly $155,000, will actually save the city-parish money, Cashio says. It calls for completing an ADA ramp at the east entrance of City Hall.

“We were adding a ramp to go into the theater and this extends it into City Hall to make it ADA accessible from St. Louis Street,” he says. “So this is something we needed to do and doing it this way will be cheaper in the long run.”

Cashio says architects and engineers will attend this afternoon’s Metro Council meeting to answer questions or address concerns about the overruns, which he says the city-parish is closely monitoring.

The project, though behind schedule, is set for completion by July.