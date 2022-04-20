Rising mortgage rates could free up Baton Rouge housing inventory by late 2022

If looking for a bright spot to rising mortgage rates, which recently hit 5%, it’s this: The chilling effect it’s having on homebuying and refinancing could loosen tight inventory stock in Baton Rouge by late 2022.

Higher rates should cool demand and free up inventory, says Kenny Hodges, president and CEO of Assurance Financial. If you’re a first-time homebuyer, it’s currently hard to find a house, and the inventory that is there is too expensive for many market newcomers.

If rates remain elevated for an extended period, look for the market to shift from one favoring sellers to neutral sometime in the third quarter.

With first-time homebuyers accounting for 30% of sales across the country this month, compared to 29% last month and 27% earlier in the year, Hodges says that signals inventory is beginning to grow.

Refinancing has begun to chill locally, Hodges says. In almost any city, it’s pretty safe to say refinancing is down 65%-70% on a year-to-year basis.

More local homeowners are also leveraging equity. Over the past few years, when low rates joined with short inventory, it created appreciation for homes. Now, he says, people are leveraging equity to consolidate debt or do home improvements instead of refinancing.

Though the mortgage rate is rising, it remains historically low—and may still seem like a bargain to those who remember double-digit rates in the 1970s and ‘80s. That’s little comfort, however, to a generation unaccustomed to such numbers.

“When you compare it to 3%,” says Hodges, “it starts to seem unaffordable.”