Rising interest in pickleball has BREC trying to keep pace

Pickleball’s popularity has exploded at BREC parks over the past decade, says Ryan Vinyard, tennis manager for BREC.

He says the game has been played in Baton Rouge for over two decades, but the sport’s rise has led BREC to increase the number of courts, training programs, tournaments and pickleball staff, with plans for further growth in the future.

BREC currently has 12 dedicated pickleball courts at its Greenwood Community Park in Baker and another six at Highland Road Park. Eight other parks offer pickleball at their outdoor tennis centers, and it can be played indoors at eight of the organization’s gyms.

Vinyard describes the game as very social, with enthusiastic participants. Pickleball’s first adopters in Baton Rouge were an older demographic, he says, but as the game has grown, it’s become more popular with younger people as well.

“We just had a tournament this past Saturday at Greenwood Community Park and had players in their teens all the way up to players in their late 70s,” he says.

Because it’s played on a smaller court, pickleball is a lower-impact alternative to tennis because it requires less all-out sprinting, making it an attractive option for some players who are aging out of tennis.

Vinyard says BREC is looking to start a league in the near future and will continue to add courts as interest rises.