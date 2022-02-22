Rising king cake prices not deterring customers

Add king cakes to the list of items that are more expensive due to inflation and supply chain issues this year.

But even though prices are a bit higher, local bakeries are seeing the same demand they usually do around Mardi Gras.

Traditional king cakes are $2.50 higher this year at Gambino’s Bakery, says Tammy Wilson, assistant manager. Filled king cakes are up $1.50.

Ingredients are more expensive, she says, and the store has had problems getting and keeping ingredients like dough, cream cheese and king cake boxes in stock.

Thee Heavenly Donut’s cakes went up $1, says co-owner Kara Castille, but ingredient prices have gone up about 20%. A cube of grease, which Castille uses to fry her cakes, has gone up $30.

Shipping king cakes has also become more costly, and overnight and second-day shipping both went up $10, Castille says.

But the price increases haven’t lessened sales, Wilson says, and the store continues to sell out every day, sometimes just hours after opening.

The same is true for Thee Heavenly Donut, Castille says, and she’s been able to keep increases to a minimum due to the demand she sees from customers.

“I didn’t have to go up drastically,” she says, “because we have such great clientele and volume of business.”