Richard Lipsey: Money isn’t solution to panhandling problem

The problem with aggressive panhandling and trash on Rieger Road, near the busy commercial intersection with Siegen Lane and Interstate 10, hasn’t stopped since Lipsey’s founder Richard Lipsey convened a meeting of key stakeholders in September to discuss the issue.

Lipsey says he saw four panhandlers the other day on one corner along the east side of I-10 at Siegen. There are never less than three there at a time, he says, and sometimes, there are as many as five or six people asking for money from drivers stopped at a red light.

“I don’t know what the answer is; I’m absolutely frustrated as can be,” Lipsey says. “But money does not seem to be the solution. It’s a problem across Baton Rouge, so the city has to find a real solution.”

The money he’s referring to includes, among other things, a fund that was created to pay for bus tickets in an attempt to return panhandlers to their native cities. Lipsey contributed to the fund, and offered to contribute more, before realizing that some suffer from mental illnesses and should instead be placed in an appropriate facility.

Additionally, Lipsey previously offered to purchase and tear down a string of motels owned by out-of-state investors that he and others believe are attracting drug activity and prostitution. But after meeting with the owners, Lipsey found their asking price, which was in the millions of dollars, to be “absolutely absurd” and backed out of the deal.

Regardless, Lipsey believes existing law is at the center of the area’s problems.

Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for the mayor’s office, says the city-parish has mobilized outreach teams through its Homelessness Prevention Coalition to offer panhandlers various resources and services, including mental health, drug rehabilitation, housing and job training. The city also often targets the corridor for litter cleanup, he says.

Armstrong deferred comment on law enforcement issues to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, who has previously said his office’s hands were tied because panhandling is a misdemeanor and, during the pandemic, nonviolent misdemeanor offenders were not being booked into jail in an effort to reduce potential virus spread. Gautreaux could not be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.

“The business community stands ready to meet with city officials and do whatever we can to help, whether that’s through funding, suggestions or action,” Lipsey says. “We’re not sitting here saying we won’t do anything. Just tell us what to do.”