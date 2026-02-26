Rewiring Tiger Stadium: AT&T’s $45M plan to enhance game day experience

AT&T plans a $45 million investment to upgrade wireless connectivity at Tiger Stadium ahead of the 2026 football season, including the acquisition and overhaul of the stadium’s distributed antenna system, or DAS.

The system will be redesigned to improve wireless coverage and capacity throughout the venue, which seats more than 100,000. AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers are expected to see stronger connectivity during periods of heavy network traffic on game days and major events.

“When you have over 100,000 people in one place, you need infrastructure that works,” Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement. “Strengthening connectivity at Tiger Stadium helps keep fans informed, supports law enforcement and first responders, and makes sure game day runs the way it should.”

The upgraded DAS will feature strategically placed antennas that distribute wireless coverage across the stadium, improving reliability for fans sharing photos and videos as well as for public safety personnel responding to incidents.

“Tiger Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in college football, and fans deserve to stay connected while they’re cheering on the Tigers,” said David Aubrey, president of AT&T Louisiana. “We’re proud to collaborate with LSU to bring state-of-the-art connectivity to fans and first responders.”

The project will also expand Band 14 spectrum coverage in and around the stadium. Band 14 is federally designated for FirstNet, the nationwide communications network built for public safety. In emergencies, Band 14 capacity can be dedicated exclusively to FirstNet users. When not in use by public safety, the spectrum adds coverage and capacity for AT&T customers.