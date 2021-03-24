Revised plans for Amazon facility at Cortana now 20% larger

Plans for the Amazon fulfillment center at the site of the former Cortana Mall are continuing to increase in size.

CSRS, which is doing engineering work for Amazon’s property developer, filed revised plans Tuesday with the Planning Commission for a nearly 3.5 million-square-foot warehouse, which is nearly 20% larger than the 2.9 million-square-foot facility originally planned for the site.

The number of parking spaces has also increased again—to 1,840 from 1,813. Originally, plans called for just 1,200 spaces.

Employees at Amazon fulfillment centers generally work 12-hour shifts, so 1,840 employee parking spaces suggests the facility will employ more than 3,600 workers.

Revised plans for the facility also show the building will be five stories tall, not four that renderings originally depicted. The 10-foot increase will enable the facility to utilize the latest generation of Amazon’s robotics technology, logistics experts say.

Planning Commission staff and other city-parish departments are reviewing the revised plans, according to Planning Director Ryan Holcomb.

Work crews began demolishing the former Cortana site earlier this week. Officials with the project say Amazon wants the facility completed by August 2022.

Once completed, the facility will receive, sort and package small goods that will then be grouped and sent out to delivery centers. It will be the largest such facility in the immediate region and part of an extensive network that will include a fulfillment center for large goods and appliances, currently under development in Port Allen, and a last-mile delivery center that opened last fall near Siegen Lane.

Amazon is also said to be considering sites for additional facilities in the Capital Region.