Revenue department late submitting tax incentive reports

The Louisiana Department of Revenue for the second consecutive year has failed to timely submit to the Legislature a comprehensive analysis of state tax incentives that cost more than $1 million annually, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office reports.

LDR says a shortage of resources and personnel rendered the department unable to meet the deadlines, though the most recent ROI reports and tax exemption budgets currently are on the department’s website.

The LLA says LDR did not maintain an adequate Continuity of Operations Plan and granted inappropriate access to the Gentax system, which is used for the collection, retention, and processing of tax return information and related transactions for individuals and businesses. LDR says it was in the midst of a plan update when LLA’s audit commenced and has addressed the auditors’ concerns.

The LLA also prepared an analysis of fiscal year 2021 tax revenue collections, which totaled approximately $9.8 billion. Of the revenue LDR collected, 77% of the total tax revenues came from individual income tax and sales tax.