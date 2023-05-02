REV data center arm Venyu acquired by Dallas company 

Baton Rouge-based REV has sold its data center infrastructure and cloud services arm, Venyu, to Dallas-based cybersecurity services provider DartPoints, the companies announced this morning. REV was rebranded from EATEL in 2022.

Venyu, which was launched more than 30 years ago, was one of the country’s first service providers to offer virtualization as a disaster recovery solution after Hurricane Katrina, and has three commercial data centers in Louisiana—two in Baton Rouge and one Shreveport.

DartPoints says the acquisition is part of the company’s efforts to invest in data center infrastructure following a major investment from Washington, D.C.-based Astra Capital Management.

Josh Descant, REV CEO, says the acquisition will provide Venyu with “a deeper bench” and be a benefit for customers.