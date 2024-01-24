Retailers revert to old strategies after pandemic shake-ups 

Businesses are going back to “just-in-time” inventory management after four years of struggling to find a happy medium—with enough merchandise on hand, but not too much—amid the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Volatile shifts in the availability of products and consumer demand led to packed store shelves and warehouses across the U.S. over the past 18 months, but companies have worked through the excess and reverted to typical inventory strategy.

Terry Esper, a logistics professor at Ohio State University, tells WSJ that companies are now better able to predict shopper demand and feel they can hold leaner inventories amid moderating spending growth and fewer supply-chain disruptions.

“Retailers have more confidence in the overall supply chain and the logistics network and the environment, and as a result, they’re saying, ‘Hey, I think we’re at a point now where we’re safe to go back to just-in-time,’” Esper says. See the full story.