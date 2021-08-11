Restaurants helping one another deal with supply chain shortages 

Restaurants in New Roads, just north of Baton Rouge, are getting around the shortages, supply chain issues and price increases food service companies in the region are facing by using a new hack—sharing.
As WBRZ-TV reports, several businesses have adopted a quid pro quo policy, swapping to-go bags, po-boy buns and frying oil. Sandbar, Hot Tails and Southern Chicks Cafe are just a few of the restaurants involved. It’s one more example of how the COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to adapt.
“You know it’s just the way that we were raised. We come from small-town Louisiana and we just want everyone to succeed. If your neighbors succeed then your town succeeds and it just blossoms from there,” says Sandbar general manager Skeet Bass.