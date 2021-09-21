Restaurants rolling out fall menu items 

Wednesday marks the first day of fall, and Capital City restaurants have begun rolling out new seasonal menus over the last few weeks.

Here are a few fall-flavored items 225 staff have spotted around town:

Pumpkin-flavored drinks from City Roots Coffee Bar

Tired of the same old fall drinks from Starbucks? Head over to City Roots in Electric Depot for an entire menu of new pumpkin drinks. The Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte is a take on a classic chai latte and is offered hot, iced or spun into a milkshake. The Pumpkin Latte can also be ordered in the same ways. The Pumpkin De Crema, a fall take on City Root’s Cold Brew De Crema, is a classic cold brew topped with pumpkin-flavored sweet cream. Finally, the Cinderella Latte is a white mocha-pumpkin latte topped with a cinnamon sprinkle.

Savory squash dishes at Rocca Pizzeria

Rocca released two new dishes just in time for fall. The first is a burrata cheese and oven-roasted delicata squash dish with sage pesto and spiced pumpkin seeds drizzled with a brown butter vinaigrette. The other is butternut squash-stuffed shells consisting of large pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach and squash covered in a roasted butternut squash cream sauce.

Pumpkin pie beignets from The Vintage

Starting in October, The Vintage is adding a new stuffed beignet to its menu: pumpkin pie beignets. Stuffed with pumpkin pie filling, rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with a dollop of whipped cream, this treat gives a unique twist to a fall dessert classic.

See the full list of fall menu items around town from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter here for more Baton Rouge food news.