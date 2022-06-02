Restaurants adding new fees in place of raising menu prices 

Rather than raise menu prices in response to inflation, some restaurants are adding new fees and surcharges to customers’ checks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Fees for a “noncash adjustment,” “fuel surcharge,” or “kitchen appreciation” have been showing up on more bills lately. Industry analysts say this wave of surcharges is mostly being driven by restaurants trying to cope with the impact of rising inflation and a tight labor market on their bottom lines. In addition, Mastercard and Visa in April raised transaction fees for many merchants.

Lightspeed, a global developer of point-of-sale software, says fee revenue nearly doubled from April 2021 to April 2022, based on a sample of 6,000 U.S. restaurants that use its platform. The number of restaurants adding service fees increased by 36.4% over the same period.

“As the costs of doing business have changed, we’ve seen more merchants leverage this tactic,” Peter Dougherty, Lightspeed’s general manager of hospitality, tells WSJ.

The fees are effective in part because unless people are paying close attention, they fail to notice them.